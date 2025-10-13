Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $157.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $170.85. The company has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

