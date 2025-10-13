Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,355,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after acquiring an additional 286,253 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,806 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.88.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $446.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

