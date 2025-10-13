Alta Advisers Ltd Increases Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $812.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $106.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

