Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $539,527.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,275,610.09. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,049,130 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CRM opened at $242.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.64. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.