Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $293.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.71.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

