Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 55.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,057,000 after buying an additional 3,037,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $68,124,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

