Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 6,144 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 38,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $218.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:COF opened at $202.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.