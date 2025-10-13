Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,752 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.43. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

