Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after buying an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $156.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day moving average of $151.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.98 and a 1-year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,008,000. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

