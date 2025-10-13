Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1%

Comcast stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

