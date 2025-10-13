Cwm LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.08.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $225.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

