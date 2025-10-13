Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,047 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $288.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

