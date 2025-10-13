Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.32 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.71.

Shares of ORCL opened at $293.04 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $835.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

