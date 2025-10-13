Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average of $153.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

