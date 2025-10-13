Wealth Architects LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after buying an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $337.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.41. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

