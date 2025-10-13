Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.2% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $171.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.03%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

