Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $251,000 Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.