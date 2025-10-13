Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 88,202 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,202 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $369.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.80 and a 200 day moving average of $313.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $373.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.