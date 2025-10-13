Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $39.28 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,684 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

