Wealth Architects LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,947 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.0% during the first quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $556.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

