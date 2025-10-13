Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $288.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.