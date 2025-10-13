Cwm LLC Buys 9,817 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.26 and its 200 day moving average is $185.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.03%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.