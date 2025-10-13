Cypress Capital Group Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.