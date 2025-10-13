Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $23.68 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $278.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $301.04. The firm has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.