US Bancorp DE Sells 36,862 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Kenvue by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

