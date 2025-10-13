Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 4.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 536,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,398,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $230.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.90.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

