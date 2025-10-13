Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,132.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,134.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,035.56. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,258.56.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

