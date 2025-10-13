Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $6,394,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.17.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $132.30 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

