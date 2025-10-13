Cwm LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,063 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $337.51 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.67 and a 200 day moving average of $370.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

