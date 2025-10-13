Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.6%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.72 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

