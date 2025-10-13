LRI Investments LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after purchasing an additional 125,199 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,489 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,857,000 after buying an additional 313,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.31.

Synopsys Trading Down 9.4%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $438.92 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $544.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

