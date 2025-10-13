Alpha Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.69 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.41. The firm has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

