Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $241.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.18.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

