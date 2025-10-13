Cyr Financial Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,597,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,463,783 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

