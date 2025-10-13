Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 4.2%

EMR stock opened at $125.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

