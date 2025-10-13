MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 6,881 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $140.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.