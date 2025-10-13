Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $117.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

