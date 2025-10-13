375 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Acquired by Sharp Financial Services LLC

Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE MA opened at $556.80 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

