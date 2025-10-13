SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $369.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $373.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

