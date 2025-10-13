911 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Purchased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $242.11 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.68 and its 200 day moving average is $258.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $539,527.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,275,610.09. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $19,049,130. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

