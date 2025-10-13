RHS Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.0%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.57 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.36 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.