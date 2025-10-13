Cencora, Inc. $COR Stock Holdings Raised by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $318.01 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.95 and a 52 week high of $319.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.87.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

