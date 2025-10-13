Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Position Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 6.3%

TSM stock opened at $281.08 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

