Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $149.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average is $159.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

