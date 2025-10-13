Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,982 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.