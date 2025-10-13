International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $278.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.