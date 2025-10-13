Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $17.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after purchasing an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8,223.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,307,000 after purchasing an additional 588,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.42.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $290.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

