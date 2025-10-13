Aberdeen Group plc Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,492 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $41,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 45.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Humana by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.83.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $280.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

