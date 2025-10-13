Welch Group LLC Trims Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE GE opened at $291.96 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $247.67. The firm has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

