iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,542 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 255,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 94,308 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 115,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

